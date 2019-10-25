Deputies charge 77-year-old NC man with indecent liberties

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Deputies in Rowan County have charged a man with taking indecent liberties with a child.

Billy Ross Whitley, 77, was arrested on Friday on Oak Breeze Drive in Mooresville.

Whitley faces three felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. The alleged victim is under the age of 10, according to investigators.

Whitley was arrested at approximately 2:45 am on Friday.

Bond was set at $50,000.

No additional information was released.

