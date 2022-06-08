FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 19-year-old for possessing dozens of stolen checks, bank cards and identification cards.

The sheriff’s office said that on Tuesday, deputies were patrolling the area around Coliseum Inn on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville. The owner notified deputies that a man was trespassing in an unoccupied room.

When deputies entered the room, they said they noticed several bank cards and a card skimmer. The sheriff’s office said the suspect, Samuel Maurice Carmichael, initially gave them a fake name and date of birth.

The sheriff’s office said after further investigation they found Carmichael had 62 personal and business checks, 64 bank cards, and 15 identification cards including social security cards, passports, and birth certificates.

Carmichael was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center. The sheriff’s office said he received a $50,500 secured bond. Carmichael had a first appearance Wednesday afternoon.