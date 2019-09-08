Deputies investigate homicide after woman found dead in Orange County yard

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in Orange County Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Brown Road in northern Orange County, said Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Alicia Stemper.

“The initial report was a woman was lying in a yard deceased,” Stemper told CBS 17.

Stemper said the death is being investigated as a homicide. The area is about eight miles north of Hillsborough and just west of U.S. 501.

No other information was released by authorities.

