HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance regarding the death of a horse.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened Saturday near the Hyder Allen area of Henderson County.

The quarter horse in its early 20s was last seen alive Friday.

Deputies said the horse was found suffering a gunshot wound.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Corporal Brad Reece at (828) 697-4596 x 4601 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on the Sheriff’s Office’s mobile app.