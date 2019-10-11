Deputies investigating after woman shot and killed in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies are investigating after they say a woman was shot and killed Thursday night.

Deputies say Sharon Sikora, 41, is the victim in the shooting. Deputies were called to a home on Archie Street around 8:39 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Sikora dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies have not arrested anyone in the shooting. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated.

