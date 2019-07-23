Deputies: NC man kidnaps wife with intent to kill her, man she was having affair with

TROY, N.C. (WNCN/WKYT) – A North Carolina man is accused of kidnapping his wife and children with the intent being to kill his wife and a man she was talking to, Kentucky deputies said.

According to arrest documents, Aaron Dees, of Jackson Springs, forced his wife out of bed at gunpoint Saturday night. He then made her and their two children get in the car.

Dees planned to take them to their grandparents’ home in Montgomery County so he could then take his wife to Florida to kill her and the man she was texting, documents said.

Dees “told his wife he would kill him and she could watch him bleed out,” documents read.

Deputies told WKYT the couple is going through a divorce. The wife had just gotten back from vacation and Dees found things on her phone.

The two made it to Montgomery County to drop off the children, but Kentucky investigators don’t believe they made it to Florida. They went their separate ways in different cars, deputies said.

The wife went to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky. She reported the kidnapping, and Dees was arrested at a home in Laurel County, Kentucky, deputies said.

The children are approximately 4 and 6 years old, deputies said. In a jailhouse interview with WKYT, Dees said the situation is a ploy by his wife to get custody of their children.

