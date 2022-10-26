GAFFNEY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center On Monday, Oct. 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Lee Shoemaker, 25, broke out of the detention center 447 days after his arrest on Aug. 3, 2021. He was sentenced for charges that included armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, and assault and battery.

(Courtesy: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say Shoemaker got out between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Investigation revealed he got an emergency exit door open and went out to the fenced-in area surrounding the jail.

Officials believe he claimed over razor wire fencing with a blanket and removed his orange jumpsuit, fleeing the area.

While he claimed over the razor wire, he got cuts on his body and left a trail of blood before possibly getting into a vehicle and driving away; bloodhounds stopped tracking him at the roadway running beside the center.

Authorities believe there is no immediate threat to the public or residents in the area.

Deputies say that his last known address is in York County; he will face additional charges once found and taken back into custody.

With any information, call CrimeStoppers.