Deputies seize over 5700 bags of heroin in Wilmington drug bust; three arrested

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Deputies arrested three people and seized over 5,700 bags of heroin following a drug bust in Wilmington last month.

According to a news release, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics unit conducted a 4-week investigation into Crystal James, 29, after she was suspected of selling large amounts of heroin in the county.

From left to right: Crystal James, Daquan Hansley, and Traneeta Lloyd. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)





On June 6, detectives followed James as she was leaving her home on South 15th Street to a parking lot near Shipyard Boulevard.

Detectives approached James as she was sitting in her car and searched the vehicle, which revealed 100 bags of heroin, 12 grams of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Detectives also searched a vehicle, occupied by Traneeta Lloyd and Daquan Hansley, that was next to James’ car and confiscated 30 bags of heroin, two grams of cocaine, and two grams of marijuana.

A search warrant was then executed at James’s home in the 1600 block of South 15th Street which yielded 5,600 bags of heroin, over 80 grams of marijuana, an AR-style .22 long rifle, drug paraphernalia, and an unspecified amount money.

James was charged with 18 drug-related offenses including trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine.

She was booked into the New Hanover County Detention Center and, as of Wednesday afternoon, remains jailed under a $2 million bond.

Hansley, 26, and Lloyd, 38, were both charged with numerous drug-related offenses, including possession with intent to sell heroin. Hansley was released from jail after posting bond. Lloyd is additionally facing two pretrial release violations and remains in jail under a $125,000 bond.

