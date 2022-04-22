MOTT, N.D. (WNCN) – A man is dead following what officials said was a “lethal force scenario” inside a school in North Dakota.

The Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to Mott-Regent Public School on Thursday just before 3 p.m. in response to a disturbance inside the school.

The deputy made contact with Jeffrie Ray Glover Jr., the sheriff’s office said.

Glover had refused to leave the school and assaulted the deputy during their encounter, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said that the assault led the deputy into a “lethal force scenario” that left Glover dead.

The Grand Forks Herald reports Glover got into a fight with his ex-wife’s boyfriend inside the school over custody issues.

Glover’s youngest son witnessed the shooting, the Herald reports.

The shooting is now under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The deputy involved, who was not identified, is on administrative leave.