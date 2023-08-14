BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Tucker Lake has brought the people of Benson relief from the heat for more than 30 years.

The Tucker family converted their farmland into a lake in 1990, and has grown to include water slides, grilling and playgrounds.

It’s a family-run operation, where everyone gives a helping hand.

“My daughter, my son, we have extended family that helps us. We couldn’t do it without everyone’s help,” said Sharlette Tucker, who founded the lake with her husband.

The adult Tucker children remember the days early days of the lake, when no one knew they were around.

“The first year we were open, you might have had one or two customers a day. No one knew we were here. We didn’t have Interstate 40 open,” said Hollie Tucker Winters.

Now, the 30-acre lake is regularly packed with visitors coming from near and far.

For those coming by RV, the Tuckers have full hookup sites to set up camp.

“We have like 109 sites. We have extended stats, we have dailies. We offer a lot in our campground,” said Sharlette.

Lake guest, Ryan Godwin, used to visit the site when he was a kid. Now, he takes his wife and son.

“I crew up in Black Creek, about 45 minutes away. It’s a good little short trip, and you don’t have to worry about them getting aggravated sitting for so long,” said Godwin.