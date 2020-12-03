Kenly drive-thru Christmas lights provides family-friendly activity

We all know it can be hard to find something to do that is socially distant this holiday season. One event in Kenly is providing a family-friendly event where you don’t even have to leave your car.

“Usually, our candlelight tour kicked off the Christmas on Main event that kicked off that Saturday. So, it would typically be the first weekend in December,” explains Melody Worthington, Executive Director of the Tobacco Farm Life Museum.



The Tobacco Farm Life Museum in Kenly, like so many other places this year, has had to modify their Christmas experience, but they felt it was important to still do something for the holiday season.

“We have gotten such a great response,” Worthington says. “People just thanking us for doing something. People still want to get out, enjoy the celebrations. We have a lot of people who have made our candlelight tours an annual event for their families, and that means a lot to us.”

Instead of a candlelight walking tour, to maintain social distancing, they will be providing a drive-thru Christmas light show on their property the first two Fridays and Saturdays of December. For $10 a car, you get a 20-minute drive-thru experience, free hotdogs, and concessions for purchase. It’s something the whole family can do together.

“We want to celebrate the holidays; we want to come together; we want to enjoy something new, see lights, see people having fun. A lot of senior citizens aren’t able to get out, so this is something they can come out and do. I think it means a lot to a lot of people,” Worthington says.

The Kenly Area Chamber of Commerce will be co-hosting other events in town so you can make a Christmas evening in Kenly.

Tickets can be bought on site on the days of the events on in advance here.