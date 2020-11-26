Safely enjoy the Christmas season at Phillips Farms of Cary’s Christmas Experience

The holidays are now in full swing, and many families are looking for ways to safely celebrate the Christmas season. One local farm in Cary is bringing holiday cheer in a socially distanced way.

Phillips Farms of Cary is debuting their Christmas Experience this year. Owner Michael Phillips and his team have been hard at work to create an environment that combines the spirit of the season, but also makes all who visit feel comfortable.

“We’ll have Christmas trees, wine and wreath making classes during the week, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be here on the weekends. We’ll have numerous vendors which are all local selling local products. It will be just one big experience that you can get out, you can shop, you can get your Christmas tree. You can get a lot of your Christmas stuff done; still keep the family tradition but keeping it safe and distanced.”



The Christmas Experience kicks off around 8 a.m. on Black Friday where Christmas trees will be for sale. Phillips Farms of Cary will also have their vendors there on Friday and even Santa Claus!

Phillips and his crew have come up with a way for your family to still capture that Christmas snapshot with Santa, but in a way that keeps everyone safe.

“We’ve got a sleigh; a socially distanced sleigh is what we like to call it. Santa can sit on the front, and the children can sit in the back. The whole family can sit in the back. So, we’ve kind of grouped it around not just the children, but the whole family taking a good Christmas photo.”

They will even have it custom built so the children can go to the front and talk to Santa from a safe distance.

Phillips Farms of Cary knows the importance of family tradition, and why it is so needed this season. They hope the Christmas Experience continues your family tradition, or perhaps even starts a new one.

“It’s actually something that can continue traditions, but doing it safely. That’s what we’re about is the family tradition, and if we can help start it and continue it then we’re going to,” says Phillips.

If you want to buy a Christmas tree, wreath or visit the farm store, you can stop by the farm throughout the week. Visits with Santa will need to be booked online.

Their wine and wreath making classes will be held Tuesday through Thursday in the evening. Those classes are a ten-person minimum and can be up to 20 people. If you are interested in booking a class, they can be booked online.

The Christmas Experience will occur every Saturday and Sunday through December 20th.

To learn more, visit their websitewww.phillipsfarmsofcary.com.