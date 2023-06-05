SAXAPAHAW, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re looking for an extraordinary day trip this summer, Saxapahaw should be at the top of your list.

ucked away along the tranquil banks of the Haw River, this charming village offers a delightful blend of adventure, art, and a tight-knit community.

With beautiful sights and rich history, early English explorer John Lawson once praised it as “the flower of Carolina,” a sentiment that still holds true today. Saxapahaw’s heritage can be felt as you wander through its historic sites and learn about the village’s fascinating past.

Immersing yourself in Saxapahaw’s rich history is a must-do. The Saxapahaw History Museum, led by lifelong resident John Jordan, provides a fascinating journey through time. As you check out the photos of the town showing the once lively spinning mill and the dying house, you’ll develop a deep appreciation for the village’s unique heritage.

The spinning mill, once a pivotal part of Saxapahaw’s history, has undergone a remarkable transformation. Today, it houses a variety of establishments, including cozy apartments, charming coffee shops, and even the renowned Haw River Ballroom. With its stunning views of the river, this event space hosts captivating shows regularly allowing the community to embrace the arts.

Art enthusiasts will also find solace at Paperhand Puppet Intervention, where they can unleash their creativity through engaging paper mache on puppets. This unique opportunity allows visitors to connect with the local arts community, listen to great music, while creating something truly special.

No visit to Saxapahaw is complete without a stop at The Eddy Pub, a beloved local restaurant hosted in the mill. Here, you can indulge in mouthwatering cuisine while savoring the unparalleled view of the Haw River. I suggest the bangers and mash.

Saxapahaw is a paradise for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts. You can indulge in a variety of outdoor activities, from kayaking and exploring scenic trails to enjoying delicious food, craft beer, and aromatic coffee. There’s something for everyone in this vibrant village.

I suggest heading to Saxapahaw on a Saturday, so you don’t miss “Saturdays in Saxapahaw,” a weekly event that celebrates the vibrant spirit of the village. Prepare for adventure, and go discover the magic of Saxapahaw for yourself.