RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas left more than a dozen students dead and sent ripples across the country.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 19 children, an adult and the suspect are dead after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper responded on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

What a devastating and unspeakable tragedy at a Texas Elementary School where at least 14 students were killed by a shooter. Our hearts are heavy for their loved ones and the community. – RC

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement calling for a moment of silence after the attack.

“It’s another sad day in our history and in our country when innocent children are gunned down. Our hearts and prayers are with the families and the whole state of Texas. As they go through this tragic event, I would like to encourage all of us to take a moment of silence and many minutes of prayer. We must continue to be vigilant, and we must continue to stand together – not only is the future depending on us, but our children are. May God be with us.”

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office also offered solace that their deputies would “run to the danger so others can escape.”