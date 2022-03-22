SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging parents to keep children up to date on chicken pox vaccines follow two outbreaks.

DHEC said the two cases of varicella, also known as chicken pox, outbreaks were reported in March of 2022.

The first one was reported on March 4 in the Lowcountry region in a childcare setting. The second one was reported in the Upstate region on March 10 in an elementary school. DHEC did not give the name of the elementary school.

Chicken pox is a very contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus; it appears most commonly as a skin rash of blister-like lesions, usually on the face, scalp or trunk.

“These two varicella outbreaks as well as a decline in childhood vaccination coverage highlight the need for a renewed focus on maintaining recommended childhood vaccinations,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “We encourage parents to consult their children’s medical provider to ensure their child’s vaccination record is current.”

As part of disease control measures to prevent additional chicken pox outbreaks in school and childcare settings, people who are infectious or unvaccinated must be excluded from the place where the outbreak occurred, DHEC said. For the current two outbreaks, at least 70 people were initially excluded due to having disease or being unvaccinated for chicken pox.

According to DHEC, unvaccinated people exposed to chicken pox must be excluded for 21 days after the last case is identified or they may return to group settings once they have received one dose of age-appropriate varicella vaccine.

Anyone interested in making an appointment can schedule an appointment by visiting scdhec.gov or calling the Care Line at 1-855-472-3432.