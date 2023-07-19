RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A $1 billion jackpot is up for grabs after no players matched all six numbers for Tuesday’s North Carolina Powerball drawing. The Wednesday night drawing has a cash value of $516.8 million.

The drawing ranks as the third largest in the history of the Powerball game and the seventh largest overall jackpot in U.S. history.

“As exciting as the billion-dollar jackpot is, we are just as excited about the money the current Powerball roll has raised for education here in North Carolina” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Huge jackpots like this truly are a win for the entire state.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

If you don’t win Wednesday’s drawing, there are still lottery games you can play for a chance to become a millionaire.

NC Mega Millions

A $720 million prize is waiting for a lucky winner through the North Carolina Mega Millions. That drawing is scheduled for Friday, July 21 with. While it is no billion dollar prize, its cash value of $369.9 million is nothing to sneeze at.

The NC Education lottery said the game offers players nine ways to win for just $2. With Megaplier, you can multiply most prizes for another $1. The Mega Millions jackpot is won by matching five white balls, in any order, plus the one yellow Mega Ball number.

Black Titanium

Five $4,000,000 prizes remain for the Black Titanium scratch-off game. A ticket will cost you $30 but a lucky ticket could make the cost worth your while.

While only five of the top prizes remain, more than 900,000 prizes of $50 remain and 16 $100,000 remain. Thousands of prizes ranging from $60 to $30,000 also remain.

$2,000,000 Riches

Only a few top prizes remain in the $2,000,000 Riches scratch-off game — three $2 million prizes. The ticket will cost you $20, according to the NC Education Lottery.

More than 537,000 prizes of $20 remain to help you break even. Prizes in between the top and bottom prizes, range from $30 up to $100,000.

$5,000,000 Ultimate

If $5 million doesn’t sound too bad, several prizes are still available through the $5,000,000 Ultimate game. Just one of five prizes have been claimed for the scratch-off game.

This ticket will cost you $30. The NC Education Lottery says more than 1 million prizes of $100 or more are available to win.

200X The Cash

For another chance at a $5 million prize, players can try their hand at the 200X Cash scratch off game. Only two top prizes remain. Hundreds of thousands of prizes ranging from $30 to $100,000 remain.

The scratch-off game, which launched March 2022, will cost you $30 to buy.