Diesel spill closes ramp from I-440 east to I-40 east in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A ramp to Interstate-40 east in Raleigh is closed Tuesday after a tank spilled more than 100 gallons of diesel fuel in the roadway.

The spill occurred just before noon on the ramp from Interstate-440 east to I-40 east.

Marty Homan with the state Department of Transportation said a tank fell off a trailer, leading to the spill of 100 to 150 gallons of diesel.

Images from an NCDOT camera show a red tank on the road by a truck.

NCDOT said a hazmat crew is needed to clean up the spill so the ramp could be closed through 5 p.m.