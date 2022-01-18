Diesel spill closes ramp from I-440 east to I-40 east in Raleigh

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NCDOT)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A ramp to Interstate-40 east in Raleigh is closed Tuesday after a tank spilled more than 100 gallons of diesel fuel in the roadway.

The spill occurred just before noon on the ramp from Interstate-440 east to I-40 east.

Marty Homan with the state Department of Transportation said a tank fell off a trailer, leading to the spill of 100 to 150 gallons of diesel.

Images from an NCDOT camera show a red tank on the road by a truck.

NCDOT said a hazmat crew is needed to clean up the spill so the ramp could be closed through 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories