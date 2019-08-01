Digging Deeper: Lake Royale fecal bacteria concerns

LOUSIBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — People who live in Lake Royale, a gated community in Franklin County, found out this week some of the water they recreate in has a history of fecal bacteria contamination.

Signs are now up warning of sewage contamination where dozens of people typically fish.

They said what they found was a history of testing that showed high contamination levels in the water. In December, records show the water tested more than 12 times above what it should for contamination.

CBS 17’s Briget Chapman spent Wednesday at in Franklin County and spoke with the general manager at Lake Royale.

Chapman is looking for answers at Lake Royale and will bring you her report at 5 p.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com: