Discount N.C. State Fair tickets for sale at Food Lion

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – If you shop at Food Lion, buying your tickets to the North Carolina State Fair just got a lot more convenient.

According to a press release, fair goers can purchase discount advance admission tickets, ride tickets and unlimited ride wristbands for the N.C. State Fair at their local Food Lion stores starting Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Tickets will be sold at all check-out lanes during normal store hours statewide through Oct. 17.

“Food Lion grocery stores are located across the state and offer fairgoers the convenience of buying in advance and saving money,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a press release.

But, not all ticket types will be available for purchase at Food Lion.

Group and military tickets, ride sheets and wristbands, grandstand show tickets, State Fair Flyer and State Fair SkyGazer tickets will be available for purchase at additional locations from Oct. 3 through Oct. 17.

The 2019 N.C. State Fair runs Oct. 17-27 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

