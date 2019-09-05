Disney and Royal Caribbean pledge $1 million to Dorian recovery in Bahamas

(WTNH) — Disney and the Royal Caribbean Cruise line are pledging $1 million each to help The Bahamas recover after Hurricane Dorian.

Disney says it will make donations to non-profits that work on recovery and rebuilding.

The company is also promising to send food and construction materials directly to the victims.

Royal Caribbean says it is already loading supplies onto its ships for direct delivery to the Bahamas.

