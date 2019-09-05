Live Now
What the newest data says NC will get from Dorian
1  of  33
Closings
Barton College Central Carolina Comm. College Chatham County Schools Crosscreek Charter School Cumberland County Schools Durham Nativity School Durham Public Schools Durham Technical Community College Envision Science Academy Fayetteville Academy Fayetteville State University Fayetteville Tech. Community College Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Halifax County Schools Harnett County Schools Harvest Christian Preschool Johnston County Public Schools Lee County Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Methodist University Moore County Schools Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Wesleyan College (Rocky Mount) Project Enlightenment Sampson County Schools Southside Christian School The Franklin Academy University of Mount Olive Wake County Schools Wake Tech. Community College Wayne Community College

Disney and Royal Caribbean pledge $1 million to Dorian recovery in Bahamas

News

by: WTNH

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Disney and the Royal Caribbean Cruise line are pledging $1 million each to help The Bahamas recover after Hurricane Dorian.

Disney says it will make donations to non-profits that work on recovery and rebuilding.

The company is also promising to send food and construction materials directly to the victims.

Royal Caribbean says it is already loading supplies onto its ships for direct delivery to the Bahamas.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss