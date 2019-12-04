Disney reveals new Star Wars ride: Rise of the Resistance

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 got a sneak peek of Disney’s newest Star Wars attraction Rise of the Resistance.

Considered one of the most immersive ride experiences ever created, Rise of the Resistance is a first-of-its-kind attraction.

It opens to the public Thursday at Hollywood Studios’ incredibly detailed Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land.

Watch News Channel 8’s Staci DaSilva and Jamie Cook get a first look at the new ride in the video above.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now