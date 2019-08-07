Disney to remake “Home Alone” for its streaming service

CNN NEWSOURCE — Disney has plans to remake the classic 1990’s holiday movie “home alone.”
The company’s CEO announced they are “reimagining” the film for its streaming service, Disney plus which will launch in November.
So far, there’s been no word on when the movie might premiere or who will be cast.
In April, Disney unveiled Disney Plus to compete with Netflix.
Its service plans will start at $6.99 a month and will include plenty of Disney classics, along with Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar works.
