Dispute leads to deadly SC Walmart shooting, 1 detained

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials confirmed that one person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting at an area business Friday afternoon.

According to a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies responded to Walmart, located at 6134 White Horse Road, about a shooting.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead.

Deputies were able get a description of the suspect and took him into custody a short distance away from the scene.

Investigators have since learned that this was an isolated shooting and said that the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other. The shooting was reportedly a result of some type of dispute.

Officials said the name and charges for the suspect are not yet available.

According to the release, Walmart has closed temporarily while investigators continue to investigate the case.

Berea Fire Department officials said they received a call earlier that came in as a gunshot.

