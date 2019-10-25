District: South Carolina first graders receive books with link to inappropriate content

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools District announced Friday first-grade students at Rudolph Gordon Elementary were sent home with books that contained a link to inappropriate content.

The district said the “Are We There Yet” books were a gift from a community organization.

The book is about a family road trip and is sold at major retailers, according to the district.

The book contained a QR code embedded in the book that leads to an adult website. The district said the website contains “bad language and sexualized images.”

The district said the book was viewed and approved by the school’s staff before the students received them.

The school sent an apology letter to the students’ families after a parent brought the QR code to the school’s attention, according to the district. The school has been collecting the books from the students.

School administrators contacted the group who donated the books as well as the retailer who sold the books about the issue.

