CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — “Jerry” is coming to Cary.

“Parks and Recreation” actor Jim O’Heir will be on hand at the grand opening of the Downtown Cary Park on Sunday.

O’Heir portrayed Jerry (or Larry, Garry, or Terry) Gergich in the NBC sitcom that ran from 2009 to 2015.

A Meet & Greet with O’Heir will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.

The official ribbon-cutting celebration for the park will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. and will be part of a day-long celebration with live entertainment, light shows, celebrity meet and greets and more. Click here to see a lineup of events.