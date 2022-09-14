RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles had previously waived road tests for some drivers because of the pandemic.

Waivers were available to drivers 18 years old and older who need a regular Class C license and met specific criteria. They were offered to 16 and 17-year-old drivers seeking a Level 2 limited provisional license with specific criteria.

Following the end of the COVID-19 State of Emergency on Aug. 15, NCDOT says road test waivers will be discontinued on Sept. 14.

NCDOT said the lone remaining modification to DMV processes because of the pandemic is the temporary reduction in the amount of time a teen driver must hold a Level 1 Limited Learner Permit. The timeframe a driver could advance from a Level 1 permit to a Level 2 has been shortened from 12 months to six months. This modification will come to a close at the end of the year.

For teens hoping working towards a Level 1 driving test will need to be patient. Shortages at DMV offices are putting appointments weeks out. A check of DMV appointments at Triangle-are offices showed many did not have appointments until Oct., Nov. or Dec. in some cases.

The move to end road test waivers is just one of the recently announced changes. NCDMV also announced extended hours at some locations for walk-in services.

Ten additional offices began walk-in services at at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than normal, last week. A current list of offices with Saturday and extended hours can be found here.

“We have had a very busy summer at DMV offices across our great state,” said NCDMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “Our staff continues to do its best to meet the needs of customers across our in the face of a severe labor shortage.”

Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices ended last week.