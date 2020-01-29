‘Do it for Kobe’: Teen wearing No. 24 jersey sinks game-winning shot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (Nexstar) — We’ve seen hundreds of tributes to Kobe Bryant following his death but few are as exciting as a high schooler sinking a game-winning shot Tuesday as the crowd chanted “Kobe.”
Video posted to Twitter by Brayden Nako shows his Basha varsity basketball team in Arizona tied with rival Perry High with just 4 seconds left on the clock. As his team is preparing to inbound the ball, you hear someone in the crowd yell “do it for Kobe!” That’s followed by Kobe chants.
As the clock inched closer to zero, TrentonMcLaughlin, who was wearing Bryant’s number 24, got his hands on the ball and sank a 3-pointer as the buzzer went off.
Needless to say, what followed what chaos. You’ll want to click on the video above to see it play out.
Nako posted the video to Twitter with the caption, “for Kobe.” As of early Tuesday morning, the clip had been viewed some 500,000 times.
