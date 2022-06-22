RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A study by SmartAsset found three counties in the Triangle are the wealthiest in the state.

The investment advising company came up with its list by comparing every county in the country across three metrics: investment income, property value, and per capita income.

Orange County came out on top as the wealthiest county in the state.

Median home value was calculated at more than $400,000 with per capita income coming in at just above $67,000.

That income is more than double the state’s overall per capita income.

According to the most recent Census data from 2020, per capita income for North Carolinians is $31,993. That’s far below any of the state’s wealthiest counties.

Second on the list was Wake County with a median home value of $411,700. Per capita income there was estimated at $65,450.

Not too far behind was Chatham County, where median home values were reported at $376,684 with per capita income at $66,766.

Wealth levels may increase over the coming years.

Tech giants like Epic Games and Apple have both made announcements about expansions in the Triangle.

A May report from the Technology Councils of North America found the country’s largest tech companies pay an average of $119,876 a year.

Before those companies have even arrived, the study found tech jobs in the state increased by almost eight percent since the start of the pandemic. Growth in this high paying sector are not expected to slow in the near future.

Below are the top 10 wealthiest counties in the state: