RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Before the race was much off the ground former President Donald Trump endorsed North Carolina congressman Ted Budd for U.S. Senate.

That was all the way back in June of last year.

So does Trump’s blessing still matter?

It does but there are indications that there is enough of a gap that it could affect who wins and loses.

“So you can see that there is still a very strong lineage towards Trump. With that said you still have 40 to 50 percent who say it really doesn’t carry that much weight. So it could turn into a turnout factor on some of these primaries of who actually goes out to vote and Trump supporters tend to be the most motivated,” said Spencer Kimball, Emerson College director of polling.

When it comes to Republican voters in Ohio, an Emerson College poll conducted with CBS 17’s parent company Nexstar found a Trump endorsement has no impact on 21 percent of those voters and that 18 percent are less likely to vote for that candidate.

In Texas, 35 percent of registered Republican voters said it has no impact on their vote and 16 percent said it makes them less likely to support the Trump-endorsed candidate.

These are all numbers that can make or break a campaign and can have a great effect on strategy.

“It will be interesting in North Carolina. That was a very tight presidential race in 2020. Will that stay as it is or will we see plus or minus regarding the Trump endorsement when it comes to the general election,” said Kimball.

But it’s the primary that Republican candidates have to worry about first.

Trump’s recent controversial rhetoric about Vladimir Putin is an unpredictable variable that candidates like Budd are already facing.

“Former presidents don’t go into foreign affairs and we’ve seen Jimmy Carter have issues with that in the past. It will be interesting to see how Trump involves himself in this issue and then obviously the repercussions of public opinion,” said Kimball.