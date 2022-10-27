RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human services said nationwide, close to 73 percent of pediatric-hospital beds are full. That could increase as three viruses spread wider among children.

Doctors are currently monitoring COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children.

While its a common virus among children, RSV is worse this year.

“It seems that more children are getting sick and more children are getting sicker than in the past,” said Dr. Elizabeth Erickson, a general pediatrician at Duke Health.

Erickson says wheezing or difficulty breathing is a unique indicator of RSV in young children. The symptoms, the Center for Disease Control says, may only be:

Irritability

Decreased activity

Breathing difficulties including apnea

“You’ll see children who are having respiratory problems from RSV breath in a really heavy way and that’s the symptom we get most concerned about in children,” said Erickson.

Doctors liker her are also watching for flu and COVID-19 which can be difficult to distinguish without a test. Both viruses share common symptoms.

Flu symptoms come on faster and are associated with high fevers, fatigue, and muscle aches.

COVID-19 can cause a sore throat or digestive issues and may include changes in sense of taste.

“The test can be helpful in deciding what we’re going to do but often times, symptom management is the main thing and its not as important to know which virus is causing it,” said Erickson.

There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for RSV. Infections typically go away within two weeks. In the meantime, symptoms are also treated individually with fever reducers, pain relievers, and cold medicine. Infections may require hospitalizations if there is trouble breathing or dehydration.

All three viruses could ramp up in the coming months.

“It’s incredibly unlikely that we’ll see someone catch all three at the same time,” said Erickson. “What we are seeing is that with all three happening at the same time, it is beginning to cause a strain on our system.”

If you’re worried about any symptom, don’t wait to act and call your doctor.

“Nothing is too big or too small to call and ask a question about,” said Erickson.

Adults can also face severe infection if they’re over 65 and have chronic heart or lung disease or weakened immune systems. The CDC says about 177,000 older adults are hospitalized and 14,000 of them die in the U.S. due to RSV infection.

According to the CDC, severe infections can lead to: