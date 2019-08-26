Dog dies after being left in car parked at Walmart for 3 hours, police say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN/WFLA) – A Florida woman was charged with animal cruelty after her dog died in her hot car while she shopped at Walmart for three hours Thursday, officials said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Crystal Houk left her female pit bull mix inside her car with hot air blowing out of the vents for three hours while she went to Walmart.

Houk reportedly told police she left the air conditioner running, but a Walmart employee said when he opened the door, hot air was blowing.

“You’ve got a high temperature, in the middle of the summer,” Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said. “You’ve got a closed door, and you’ve got hot air blowing on an animal like that, and ultimately, this is what happens.”

The sheriff’s office said animal control tried to take the temperature of the dog, but the temperature pegged out the thermometer they were trying to use, which stops working at 107 degrees.

Houk is out of jail on bond and has a court appearance Sept. 12.

