Dog dies after saving family from Florida house fire

BRADENTON, FL. (CNN Newsource) — An early morning fire consumed a home in Bradenton, Florida on Tuesday.

The entire family managed to escape, thanks in party to the barking of their dog, but the hero pup didn’t make it out himself.

“The floor was on fire, it was on fire once I’m trying to get the kids. I’m running through fire trying to get them out of there,” said Leroy Butler.

Butler gets his family out of their burning home and to safety in the middle of the night, thanks to a smoke alarm and their barking dog, Zippy.

So, after I noticed the roof was about to fall on me, I got the kids out,” he said. “By the time we got from the hallway door to the kitchen right here that whole ceiling dropped, it went black and flames come out the roof and all the windows start blowing out.”

Butler helped get his family out and then called 911.

Sadly, he could not get Zippy out.

“Zippy was just a little Jack Russell terrier, a little black and white dog we adopted him about 3-4 years ago and he’s just been the house pet,” Butler said.

He was a rescue dog that would end up rescuing his family.

“He was real helpful and we’re gonna miss him,” Butler said.

Fire inspectors were out Tuesday and say it appears flames started in the attic, near the air conditioner.

Now the house is boarded up and the family is left with sorting through charred belongings.

“We just got to start from the ground up again got got to rebuild,” Butler said.

