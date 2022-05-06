RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A dog got loose early Friday and started biting people in the middle of what police said was a large fight at a Raleigh apartment complex.

A large melee broke out around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex at the intersection of Litchford and Rowland roads, near Interstate-540, police said.

At some point during the fight, a resident’s dog got loose and started biting people, police said.

Two people were bitten by the dog, which police said was a Perro de Presa Canario.

Someone in the crowd shot and killed the dog.

The two who were bitten suffered minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital, police said.

Animal Control is helping investigate the incident. No arrests have been made in the incident at this time.

Further information was not immediately available.