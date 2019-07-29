Dog missing for 8 years reunited with Tennessee owner

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office shared a happy reunion eight years in the making on Sunday.

They say ‘Oreo’ was taken from Gatlinburg back in 2011.

“Oreo” was reunited with her owner this evening at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office thanks to some Good Samaritans and… Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 28, 2019

Her owner never thought she would see her again but because she had Oreo microchipped, deputies were able to identify Oreo as the longtime missing dog.

Deputies sent out a special thank you to everyone involved, especially the good samaritans and animal control.

