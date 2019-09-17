Dog the Bounty Hunter suffers heart emergency, may need surgery

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 5, 2013, file photo, Duane “Dog” Chapman, right, and Beth Chapman present the award for CMT performance of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Beth Chapman is in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit of Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday, June 23, 2019. Chapman was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2017 and said in November 2018 that the cancer had returned despite surgery. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman suffered a “heart emergency” at his home in Colorado this weekend, TMZ reports.

This comes just months after his wife, Beth Chapman, died from throat cancer. She was 51.

Duane Chapman was reportedly taken to a hospital after feeling a pain in his chest. TMZ reported that Chapman may need “corrective surgery.”

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes – keep ’em coming,” a spokesperson for Duane Chapman told CBS4.