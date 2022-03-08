LAS VEGAS (AP) — Host Dolly Parton opened the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night by dedicating the show to the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

“I don’t want to get political, I’d rather pass a kidney stone than do that,” Parton said from the ACMs stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. “But I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. So why don’t we just dedicate this entire show to them, and pray for peace.”

It was the lone serious moment in the opening monologue for Parton, who wore a jumpsuit that appeared to be covered in sparkling shards of glass.

“A disco ball just fell right on me,” Parton said. “I’m just hoping that nothing punctures me.”

Her co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett followed with performances celebrating the show’s return to its usual home city after two years in Nashville. They sang Elvis Presley’s classic “Viva Las Vegas” and Faith Hill’s “Let’s Go to Vegas.”

Other than Parton’s presence, there was little tradition to the show, which jumped from network TV to a streaming-only, no commercials telecast on Amazon Prime Video.

Drawn by the ACM’s reputation for having a fun, inviting and inclusive atmosphere, Amazon sought to go beyond the live sporting events it has previously aired to connect that with a large audience of country fans who listen to Amazon Music.