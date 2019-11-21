‘Don’t approach him’ – Hoke County sheriff names person of interest in homicide investigation

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Hoke County detectives have identified a person of interest related to a homicide on Noble Drive.
Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said the homicide investigation stems from an incident in the 400 block of Noble Drive.
John Brian Rockholt was identified as a person of interest in the investigation.
He was last seen driving a blue four-door 2016 Ford Focus with North Carolina plate PJZ-9350.
Peterkin said if you see Rockholt, “please don’t approach him, instead call 911 immediately.”
Anyone with information on this investigation, please contact the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office (910)875-5111.
