‘Don’t approach him’ – Hoke County sheriff names person of interest in homicide investigation

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Hoke County detectives have identified a person of interest related to a homicide on Noble Drive.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said the homicide investigation stems from an incident in the 400 block of Noble Drive.

John Brian Rockholt was identified as a person of interest in the investigation.

He was last seen driving a blue four-door 2016 Ford Focus with North Carolina plate PJZ-9350.

Peterkin said if you see Rockholt, “please don’t approach him, instead call 911 immediately.”

Anyone with information on this investigation, please contact the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office (910)875-5111.

More headlines from CBS17.com: