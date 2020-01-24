Doorbell prank turns deadly after man allegedly rams boys’ car, killing 3

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A California man has been charged with murder after police say he chased down and rammed into a car carrying 6 boys, killing three of them.

The teenagers had knocked on the man’s door in a game of ding-dong ditch.

Parents of the three best friends who were killed in the car in Corona that officials say was rammed by a local father spoke outside of the Riverside Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

It’s where 42-year-old Anurag Chandra appeared before a judge.

The Corona man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The CHP says that Chandra intentionally crashed into a Prius carrying the 6 boys Sunday night on Temescal Canyon Road.

The victims’ families confirm that the teens were playing ding-dong ditch and rang the suspect’s doorbell – a person they did not know.

Anurag Chandra is accused of hitting the Prius with his Infiniti as the boys left the neighborhood.

Drake Ruiz, Daniel Hawkins, and Jacob Ivascu died.

The younger brothers of two of the dead teens were injured in the crash, along with a driver.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office says they may seek the death penalty.

Chandra’s arraignment is scheduled for February.