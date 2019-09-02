Dorian forcing Disney World to close early

ORLANDO (WNCN) – The threat of Hurricane Dorian is forcing Walt Disney World to close early Tuesday.

Disney said it is adjusting its Tuesday schedule as part of their “commitment to safety.”

The Magic Kingdom and Epcot will close at 3 p.m. while Disney’s Hollywood Studios will close at 2 p.m.

Dorian is forecast to be a Category 3 storm when it passes Central Florida with 125 mph winds.

See the full list of schedule changes

Just two years ago, Disney World closed for two days due to Hurricane Irma.

Hurricanes Floyd, 1999, Charley, 2004, and Matthew in 2016 also forced Disney to close.