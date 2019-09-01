Dorian crawling across Bahamas with wind gusts hitting 225 mph

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dorian made landfall prior to 1 p.m. in the Abacos Islands of the Bahamas. Maximum sustained winds are now 185 mph, which ties Dorian for the second strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.

In an update at 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said wind gusts were recorded at 225 mph.

Dorian is moving at only 5 mph and is still intensifying as it pummels the Bahamas as the pressure keeps falling.

Storm surge in the Bahamas is 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels with higher destructive waves, the hurricane center said Sunday afternoon.

A slower westward to west-northwestward motions should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest.

The 5 p.m. Sunday forecast track continued to include much of North Carolina in the path with a possible landfall brush with the Outer Banks.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area in Florida by late Monday or Tuesday.

The 5 p.m. Sunday forecast track.

Dorian’s track has been shifted a bit to the west Sunday morning as it moves through the northern Bahamas and then is forecast to stall for about 24 hours there.

Where Dorian stalls will determine how close it will make it to landfall somewhere along the southeast US coastline. The official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center does not explicitly show a landfall in Florida or along the southeast coast, but as they note and models have shown recently, just a jog to the west of the forecast could mean landfall somewhere.

The closest call may actually be Cape Lookout in North Carolina on Thursday night as Dorian passes. As Dorian approaches, clouds and showers will approach from the south for Central North Carolina.

We could see rain arrive late on Wednesday and exit early Friday morning. It is still a little early to talk impacts, but it appears we will at least see rain from Dorian for the latter half of the week.

Dorian reaching Category 5 status is a rarity in the Atlantic. However, in the last four years, five storms have reached this level. There were no Category 5 hurricanes from 2008 to 2015, and only 27 storms have reached this level since 1950, including Dorian.

In fact, Dorian is one of the strongest hurricanes of all-time in the Atlantic (since about 1880). There have only been 8 hurricanes, including Dorian, with winds of at least 180 mph.

Stay with CBS 17 as we keep you updated through the week on Dorian.