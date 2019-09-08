Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

An unidentified man raises his arms in the winds from Hurricane Dorian along the Halifax harbor in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — The storm that has already walloped the Virgin Islands, Bahamas and North Carolina is now bringing hurricane-force winds to far-eastern Canada.

Dorian has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people, toppled a huge construction crane and ripped roofs off apartments in the city of Halifax.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the post-tropical cyclone was centered about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east-northeast of Anticosti Island Sunday morning and had top sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). It was heading to the north-northwest, roughly up the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Bahamas were scrambling to find shelter for tens of thousands left homeless by a storm that struck with Category 5 force.

The storm is blamed for at least 49 deaths.