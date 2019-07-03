Dorothea Dix Park Destination SunFest 2019

Breaking News
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Master Plan for Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh is complete, the sunflowers are in bloom, and Destination SunFest is coming up!

On Saturday, July 13th, from 2:00-9:00 p.m., the park will host a family-friendly festival for the community.

A Ferris wheel, carousel, food, drinks, live entertainment and a history hayride are just a few of the activities planned for the event. All rides, games, and activities will be free!

Head to the Dorothea Dix Park website for full details, to RSVP, or to volunteer at SunFest.

