Double-trouble: 2-headed turtle found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two might be better than one for a two-headed turtle found along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The National Park Service said biologists found the logger sea turtle hatchling last week during a routine nest excavation. A video posted to the seashore’s Facebook page showed the live turtle moving its flippers and heads.

In the comments section of their post, NPS noted the hatchling was released into the ocean along with the other babies. They said it was in good health with good flipper function.

A Facebook user asked if the loggerhead would survive. NPS said while turtle is alive now, its genetic mutation made unlikely it will survive as long as its siblings.

The loggerhead turtle is the primary nester for Cape Hatteras. NPS the species nest every two to three years and will lay an average of four clutches per year. Nesting occurs primarily from May through September.

On Tuesday, NPS posted about 64 sea turtles boiling out of their nest. They are a small portion of 305 sea turtle nests laid on the seashore. In a video post, NPS said biologists would excavate the next to take take an inventory.