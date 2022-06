RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A downed tree is blocking lanes of Wade Avenue near downtown Raleigh early Thursday.

The tree fell naturally early in the morning and not due to a crash, Raleigh police said.

Lanes of Wade Avenue are closed just at Glenwood Avenue until crews can remove the tree.

Crews were working to cut up the tree and remove it at 7 a.m.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.