ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Except for the White House, Biltmore is arguably the most famous house in America. The travel destination in the western part of the state is showcasing an incredible display tied to the beloved TV series, “Downton Abbey.”
Those in charge of The Biltmore are also putting together and elaborate cavalcade of activities for those looking to experience some romance.
- ‘Downton Abbey’ exhibit now open until April 7 at The Biltmore
- Pangolins are possible coronavirus hosts, Chinese scientists say
- Oscars 2020: A look at the Academy Awards Nominees
- Colorado mother discovers screw in daughter’s jaw 5 years after surgery
- Stand-up comedian Felipe Esparza set to perform at Raleigh Improv this weekend
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now