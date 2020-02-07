Breaking News
4 taken to hospital following Johnston County bus crash

‘Downton Abbey’ exhibit now open until April 7 at The Biltmore

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Except for the White House, Biltmore is arguably the most famous house in America. The travel destination in the western part of the state is showcasing an incredible display tied to the beloved TV series, “Downton Abbey.” 

Those in charge of The Biltmore are also putting together and elaborate cavalcade of activities for those looking to experience some romance. 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss