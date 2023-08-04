RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even with an outpour of support, the Wake County Animal Center isn’t out of the woods yet when it comes to their critical capacity.

For more than 7 years, the shelter has not had to euthanize animals for space. With the help of fosters, rescues and the community, they’ve been able to keep their heads above water by having just enough space to keep animals alive.

The shelter has reached critical capacity over and over again over the last year or so. At the start of this week, the shelter had no open kennels left. In the last week alone, 208 dogs and cats came into the shelter.

Unraveling a complicated issue

WCAC is the only open intake shelter in the county. While other shelters or rescues can refuse an animal for any reason, Wake County cannot.

They are also legally bound to care for animals involved in animal cruelty or legal cases. Additionally, they are mandated to keep strays for a specific number of days before they can be adopted out.

All of this creates a complicated situation that has left the county pleading with the community to adopt over the last year.

Most dogs come into the shelter through owner surrenders. They are appointment based and have been consistently booked out for months. The biggest reason for owner surrender is the current housing crunch.

Landlords have the ability to be pickier about not allowing pets or certain breeds without sacrificing tenants. Many owners are also facing financial issues, finding it harder to care for their pets.

A plea for help

A call for adopters went out this week as the county prepared to begin euthanasia. Once again, the community responded.

At close of business Thursday, the county said 29 dogs and 34 cats left the building either via adoption, transport to a 501c3 animal rescue, or reclaimed by their owners.

Another 38 dogs and 47 cats have pending adoptions. They are either waiting for their mandatory spay/neuter surgery before going home, for their stray hold to be over, or both.

“I really cannot adequately express our gratitude to everyone who made yesterday the success it was and SAVED so many lives! On Wednesday night, we only had 25 open kennels for dogs (and a possible cruelty case with 20 dogs about to come in). Our fear of euthanizing for space was so great and our community responded with the same fear and compassion for the animals in our care,” Jennifer Lynn Federico, Wake County animal director.

The county said there are still 52 dogs, including puppies, and 12 cats, including kittens, available for adoption. There are also temporary fosters waiting for space to return to the adoption floor and there are animals in “staff only” areas who were waiting for kennels to open up.

A fluid situation

While no animals have had to be euthanized for space, it is a fluid situation.

Spay/neuter surgeries can only be done on weekdays meaning any pets adopter over the weekend will have to stay at the center until they can have surgery next week.

While owner surrenders have been put on pause, any other animals brought in as strays or due to a legal case, will take up the few available kennels at the shelter.

Staff describe this is a balancing act that can become more complicated as the influx of animals increases.

How you can help

(Deana Harley/CBS 17)

The shelter is offering no-cost adoptions for long timers. Adoption fees have been waived for dogs and cats who have been on the adoption floor for at least 15 days. All adopted pets go home up to date on vaccines, spayed or neutered and microchipped.

The regular adoption fees are $95 for dogs, $45 for cats under five years old and $15 for older cats.

All adoption fees will be eliminated Saturday, Aug. 26, as part of the national Clear the Shelters Day.

You can see all the shelter’s available pets by viewing the adoption gallery or visiting the shelter six days a week from noon to 6 p.m..