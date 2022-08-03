RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert.

The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, NC Department of Corrections and NC Department of Revenue participated in an enforcement operation. DPS said they conducted the operating at Walnut Creek Amphitheater.

Fans were brought to the amphitheater that night to watch rock band Phish perform.

DPS said 25 people now face a total of 64 charges. Of those charges, 19 were felonies. Agents seized MDMA, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms during the operation.

It wrapped up a busy month for ALE agents.

ALE also concluded a long-term illegal drug and alcohol investigation in Fayetteville. ALE executed two simultaneous search warrants at homes with a long history of complaints of illegal drug and alcohol activity. It led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, non-taxpaid spirituous liquor, beer, wine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Agents also charged a store clerk after an alcohol-related collision left three teens hospitalized in Catawba County. An ALE investigation found one of the teens bought several Four Loko malt beverages from a Hickory convenience store, Quality Mart 5. The store clerk, Tricia Orr sold them to the teen without checking his identification and was charged with selling to a person under 21.

Also in July, ALE charged a store clerk and father after a 17-year-old was involved in a crash in Alamance County. Through the course of the ALE investigation, special agents determined the teen driver purchased alcohol from 49 Neighborhood Store in Burlington.

The driver’s father, David Lipscomb, 45, of Burlington, was charged with after special agents said he provided the teen with money to purchase the alcoholic beverages.