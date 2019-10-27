Dozens protest Chemours plant near Fayetteville after GenX found in NC river

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Chemours plant near Fayetteville Saturday to bring awareness to chemicals found in the Cape Fear River.

The is river is downstream of the plant. Hundreds of thousands of people, from southern Cumberland County to Wilmington, rely on the water for drinking, bathing and fishing.

“We don’t know the ramifications of what these chemicals are doing to our bodies. We know now they’re finding it in the fish, they’re finding it in the deer, they’re finding it in everything,” said water protector Jane Jacobs.

One of the chemicals they’re finding is GenX. It’s used in manufacturing nonstick coatings and for other purposes.

“We understand the items need to be made, everybody understands that, but we need these items to be made in a safe way that’s not harming the environment and it’s not harming our families,” said Jacobs.

The state department of environmental equality started investigating the compound in the river about two years ago.

It filed orders to prevent further pollution impacts.

Chemours was also fined $12 million and required to provide drinking water to those with wells that showed certain GenX levels.

Protesters say Chemours needs to be held accountable, make more changes and clean up the mess. They don’t want the burden to fall on the taxpayer.

“We need to hold these companies accountable for poisoning us,” said Gray’s Creek resident Debra Stewart.

Stewart said she’s lost several animals from cancer she believes is linked to the water. Along with her pets, she worries for her family.

“I just wonder what’s next, you know? What’s going to happen when the other shoe hits the ground?” Stewart asked.

The group wants lawmakers and representatives to do more. Similar protests were held at other Chemours plants around the world Saturday.

“Wake up because you’re really missing the ball,” said Jacobs.

Chemours recently released the following statement to CBS 17: