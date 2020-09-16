Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, visits Virginia Tech

UPDATE 11:09 A.M.: Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has toured colleges and universities across America. She told WFXR’s Eric Pointer that Virginia Tech has a unique ability to study the reach of droplets and required physical distancing.

Dr. Birx says they’ve gone on a tour of colleges and universities to see what they’ve been working on and how they can help with the pandemic. She says @virginia_tech has unique ability to study specific things like droplets reach and required physical distancing @WFXRnews pic.twitter.com/40BhaFjqhH — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) September 16, 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Dr. Deborah Birx, a physician who is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is in Blacksburg today.

Birx is participating in a closed-door roundtable at Virginia Tech. She is expected to meet with reporters at the conclusion of the event.

Here at @Virginia_tech waiting on Dr. Deborah Birx. She’s currently having a round table with university, state and local officials and healthcare professional. @WFXRnews pic.twitter.com/c8c0U8cgQP — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) September 16, 2020

