Dress like a cow, get free food from Chick-fil-A Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s time to break out your cow bells!

The popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A is giving away free food on Tuesday in honor of Cow Appreciation Day.

Any customer dressed as a cow or “any sort of cow apparel, really” will receive one free entrée. Children who dress up will receive a free kids meal.

Cow Appreciation Day 2019 will be Tuesday, July 9 from open to 7 p.m.

Need some ideas? Click here to check out customers past costumes.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss